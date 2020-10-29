‘F***ing joke’: Sarah fires up after Dan’s ‘lazy’ slur

Mitch and Mark go behind the scenes on The Block 2020

Mitch and Mark go behind the scenes on The Block 2020

The final two weeks of this season of The Block is really beginning to take a toll on all the contestants, other than perennial winners Jimmy and Tam.

Everyone else is out of money and out of steam, with the mammoth task of landscaping their front gardens, finishing their front facade and straightening, recladding and painting the front and sides of their houses.

Harry and Tash are, as usual, being closely watched by Keith, who decides the job their landscaper has done on their curved brick steps is sub-par and needs to be redone by an actual bricklayer.

Daniel throws a temper tantrum over 'thievery' of timber

"I'm starting to feel a little bit sick," Tash says, leaving to cry in the car.

Even Keith and Dan are doubting it's possible for the contestants to finish, particularly with the overnight temperatures due to be around the two degree mark for the week, meaning night painting is all but out of the question.

Daniel and Jade have hired huge heaters to allow them to paint through the night, and foreman Dan tries to hint to Sarah and George that there might be a secret weapon being used that they should suss out and use too. He's trying to give them a hand, but he also later tells Jimmy that he thinks George is lazy - a comment Jimmy helpfully passes on to Sarah and George.

Sarah breaks down defending George against Dan's accusation he's lazy.

George is disappointed, but Sarah is simply devastated. Watching her defend her loveable husband is an object in #couplegoals.

"I'm so protective of the stuff that gets said about him," she says, crying. "He did not stop today. He did not stop. It makes me furious that people think that way about him because he busts his arse every day. He works so f..king hard this guy, it's a joke, it's a f...ing joke. You make me so proud in what you do. I see what you do."

With budgets stretched and nerves frayed, Scott Cam decides to throw all the rest of his prize money into a kitty for a group challenge involving furnishing and styling two new luxury apartments. The teams are divided into two, with former contestant foreman Dan and his partner Danni included to even things up.

Naturally, after a schoolyard pick (which awkwardly sees Daniel and Jade picked last), Sarah and George end up on a team with Dan, but they decide to swallow their pride and delay confronting him about his sledge at George until after the challenge.

The two teams have six hours to style the apartments, and then schmooze a group of prospective buyers and a mystery judge, who turns out to be noted epidemiologist Bec Judd.

Both teams do well decorating and styling their apartments, but foreman Dan is disastrous at the schmoozing, telling prospective buyers the apartment is 800 square metres (it's 180) and it's inspired by the "Greta Villa" (that would be the Getty Villa).

Bec Judd judging the contestants' challenge apartments.

The winners are Jimmy and Tam's team, which also includes Luke and Jasmin and Daniel and Jade, and the three couples earn themselves $6666 each, leaving Harry and Tash and Sarah and George devastated.

Foreman Dan might have called George lazy, but to his credit, George didn't take the opportunity to retaliate by telling him he was a moron who cost them the win.

Back at the site the losing teams have completely lost their mojo, and even winners Daniel and Jade are finding life difficult.

Scott and Shelley on a losing mission to improve the contestants' spirits.

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft do the rounds to give the teams a pep talk, reminding them to enjoy themselves because there's only a fortnight left, but only two teams - Jimmy and Tam and Luke and Jasmin - are receptive to that message.

The others are too exhausted, deflated and broke to do much more than smile weakly, or in the case of Tash and Jade, cry.

"It's hard to have fun," Daniel says. "We miss our kids."

This is followed by a flashback to his first show interview where he says of previous contestants "what a bunch of whingers. Kick 'em off and put some real Aussies on".

The only bright spot for the three struggling couples is Scott Cam's announcement that they will no longer be judged on the painting and completion of the sides of their houses. They will still have to complete it at some stage, but on Sunday night the judges will only consider their front facades and landscaping.

