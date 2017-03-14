Finding the perfect workers for our farmers

FOR Morton Vale farmer Janne Dipple, finding the right balance when it comes to employing workers in the peak season can be difficult.

But now as an approved employer of the Seasonal Worker Programme, finding the right fit for her farm is set to become a much easier process.

The program provides employers with access to seasonal workers from Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste for up to six months.

Her farm, Bare Essentials, employs 12 core staff all year round as well as backpackers during the busiest parts of the year.

While her permanent staff fill key roles and backpackers take up unskilled positions, there is a real need for skilled workers during peak periods.

"You need someone in the middle," Mrs Dipple said.

"For example, you need someone on tractors to go down to them and pick up the loads of what (backpackers) have just picked.

"It's only a few months of the year and it doesn't suit Australians who want more permanent work but it doesn't suit backpackers either."

Rural Training Queensland state training manager Roger Desailly said the program was about satisfying that demand.

"Rural Training Queensland is one of the government-endorsed registered training organisations to deliver this training," Mr Desailly said.

"We've now decided, in partnership with the Queensland Government, that it's a high priority for us and we're developing some new pilot courses that we want to roll out around the state."

Seasonal workers can return in following seasons, providing employers with access to a reliable and consistent workforce.

"We can add layers of training ... over a number of years they could walk away with a certificate or diploma," Mr Desailly said.

"This is really important for them when they go back to their home country but it's also important while the worker is here that you're getting the benefit of that knowledge."

Seasonal Worker Program liaison officer Ali Ume said it was designed to establish a reliable workforce that wasn't usually easy for farmers to get.

"You don't have people walking off after half a day or not coming back the next week," Mr Ume said.

"It's all about workers coming in, staying on the job for six months and if they're invited to come back ... the employment situation is all sorted."

Mr Ume said the relationships the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had established in the Pacific was key.

"We're aware of who's who and that they will do the right thing by the Queensland growers," he said.

Mr Ume urged employers to get in contact with Mrs Dipple if they were interested in trialling the program themselves.

To contact Janne Dipple, either visit www.bareessentials.com.au or email her on janne@bareessentials.com.au.