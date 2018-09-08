Finding fellowship as church groups join for celebration

IT WAS a day of friendship, laughter and learning last week in Ropeley, when the Ropeley Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted the West Moreton Zone Ladies Fellowship Day.

More than 30 members of fellowship groups from as far away as Boonah congregated in Ropeley for their annual day of celebration and Ropeley Ladies Fellowship Group secretary Shirley Reimann said the day was enjoyed by all.

"We were all very pleased with how it all turned out,” Ms Reimann said.

"It was quite a successful, informative and inspiring day - it was lovely.”

The day started with a morning tea for the 33 women in attendance, providing a chance for them to catch up with one another.

They then joined together for a day of worship and talks provided by three guest pastors.

Ms Reimann said the highlight of the day was a presentation on missionary work in South East Asia.

After the talk a collection was taken that raised $513 for work to improve schools in Thailand and Vietnam.

Ms Reimann said while there had been a lot of work put in to organise the event, it was all worth it.

"There were a few headaches involved,” she said.

"I think we were all pleased at the end of the day, the way it all came together - we were quite satisfied and happy about the whole thing.”

The group also put on a tea towel display centred on the theme of "God's light shines on the world”, featuring towels from around the world.

"Everyone was impressed by the tea towel display and the floral display - everyone was taken with that given the drought,” she said.

Ms Reimann explained that ladies' fellowship groups were vital parts of not just the church's community but the wider community as a whole.

The groups provide friendship and fun for the women who get involved. They also help organise the day-to-day running of the church and fundraise for various charities.

"We have a cup of tea and then a bit of bible study with our pastor,” Ms Reimann said.

"It's great to get together and you get to know a few more ladies.

"We get along really well as a group and then we have this once a year, this fellowship day - there's 11 different fellowship groups in our West Moreton zone.”

She said numbers had begun to dwindle and the group hoped to bring some younger members into the fold.

"We're always looking for more members - we're still out here,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the group can phone Ropeley Immanuel Lutheran Church on 5465 1254.