Financial Group offer praise for business awards

BEING awarded Business of the Year has set the bar high for the OBT Financial Group in Gatton.

They are three-time recipients of the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, and pride themselves on their customer service.

In 2013, they won the Best Professional Services category, while in 2015, they came out on top in the Professional, Health and Fitness Services section, and were awarded best business overall.

"It was certainly a privilege, and an honour, to get recognition like that,” founder and director Rodney Turner said.

"It was very good to get that feedback, that we're doing something right.”

He said the company's 35-year history in Gatton had helped them learn how best to support their customers.

"We originally started out just across the road, on the corner of North Street, back in July '84,” he said.

"There's certainly been a lot of changes over that time. We started out as an accounting firm only, and around 2000 we introduced the financial planning services.”

OBT offer a range of financial services, with advice and assistance tailored to the needs of individual clients.

Being awarded Business of the Year has set the bar for the group moving forward, Mr Turner explained.

"It's something that we're aware of, and something the team is very aware of, and they have to uphold that standard of customer service and attitude towards how we do business,” Mr Turner said.

"The judges were good, because they have a business background. Most of them had an understanding of how the businesses operate, and had come with some experience they could share.”

He also had some advice to other businesses seeking to improve their report with customers.

"The main thing I could suggest to people is that your customer is always number one. You've got to do things that are right for your customer, and the rest just falls into place. You don't have a business without people,” he said.

"It's very important, if we want to keep our children employed moving forward, that we support our local businesses,” "This sort of event highlights the local people, and what they're doing, and I think that's a good thing.”