Brett Andrew Gordon accused of withdrawing from super funds of six clients
Financial adviser charged over $10m client scam

by Anthony Marx
1st Sep 2020 7:05 AM
A former financial adviser on the Sunshine Coast has been charged with 10 counts of fraud related to the alleged misappropriation of nearly $1m of his clients' funds.

Brett Andrew Gordon, who previously operated now-defunct Refocus Financial Group and Diverse Capital Management at Maroochydore, allegedly withdrew $502,000 from the super funds of six clients between 2015 and 2017.

ASIC also claims Gordon redirected $473,600 from super clients who invested in a Diverse property development to settle personal debts and expenses, as well as Refocus expenses from 2016 to 2018.

Both companies collapsed in 2018, with Refocus going down at ASIC's behest owing nearly $930,000 to 17 unsecured creditors.

Creditors chasing $2m appointed liquidators to Diverse, which acted as a speculative home builder.

Gordon, who launched Refocus seven years ago, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

He has not yet entered a plea in the case, which returns to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 25.

