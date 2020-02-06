FINALLY: It’s the forecast our farmers have been waiting for

SEND HER DOWN: Gatton grazier Bill Hallas sits on a stump in his empty dam. When the dam is at capacity, the stump is under water. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

BILL Hallas thinks the forecast for the next two weeks is worth getting excited about.

It’s been eight years since he’s seen run-off rain make its way into his bone-dry dam.

But with a week of rain on the cards, the smile has returned to Mr Hallas’ face.

“For oh-so-long, the forecasts have ben put out there to try and make people feel better, and so many times its failed miserably,” he said.

“Our hopes were dashed.”

But 25mm overnight has put a spring in his step, and the grass.

“However, its looking good, and there’s just a feeling that perhaps we could get something decent out of this and make a hell of a difference to everybody.”

RAIN DANCE: Gatton grazier Bill Hallas is finally optimistic about the rainfall predictions for the next two weeks. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel.

Mr Hallas usually runs about 150 cattle across his 112 acres on the outskirts of Gatton.

But with the ongoing drought, he’s cut his heard to just 40 head.

For the past 12 months, Mr Hallas has recorded 100mm of rain at his farm.

He says another three to four inches are needed to make an impact and start putting water back in the dams.

However, with the rain the region has received, Mr Hallas said it would give outsiders an “illusion” the drought had been broken.

“Green drought is simply the illusion that everything is rosy and the grass is starting to green an inch or so high,” he said.

The former Gatton Saleyard auctioneer says it’s the hardest 12 months he has endured since moving to the farm in 1981.

“My job was selling cattle, but it got to the point where no-one wanted to buy anything because they had no feed, and people were disappointed with what they were selling.”

TOUGH TIMES: Gatton grazier Bill Hallas at his feedlot, which has helped him both mentally and financially get through the worst drought he has ever seen. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Describing himself as a “someone who can’t sit still”, its been Mr Hallas’ handful of feedlot cattle that’s kept him mentally and physically going.

“Mainly they’re the dregs that no-one wanted, but I’ve made sure they’re been resurrected and improved their health,” he said.

“But for someone like me who can’t keep still, I’ve had nothing to do.

“You wake up and check the cattle in the feedlot and that’s work done for the day.”

Mr Hallas said the rain had changed his mental attitude, along with others.

“I just know that with lots of rain, everyone’s demeanour changes,” he said.

“Whether you go into the Gatton Star, the bank or talk to anyone – because rain is the lifeblood of the country.”