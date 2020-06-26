Finalists announced for virtual pet parade

WITH their events cancelled due to COVID-19, several local show societies and other community groups have collaborated on a virtual pet parade to showcase the most beloved animals in the region.

Now, after weeks of deliberation, the judges have selected their finalists in each region.

The parade was originally a joint operation between the Esk and Ipswich show societies, but has since expanded to include the Boonah Show Society, Lowood Show Society, and Toogoolawah Dairying, Agricultural, and Industrial Association.

READ MORE: How your pooch could win big in virtual pet parade

Residents were called on to submit a picture of their prized pet, along with

Ten finalists have been announced for each of the five regions – Boonah, Ipswich, Lowood, Esk, and Toogoolawah, with dogs being the clear frontrunners in every region.

In Boonah, the top ten includes eight dogs, a cat, and a cockatiel, while the Ipswich finalists consist of seven dogs, a cat, an alpaca, and a goldfish.

Lowood proved the least diverse, with ten happy hounds rounding out the top ten, while Toogoolawah’s frontrunners included seven dogs, a cat, a horse, and a guinea pig.

Esk offered an impressive array of different creatures, with their top ten including five dogs, two horses, a cat, six chickens (as one entry), and a lizard.

As well as giving families the opportunity to share their love for their pets, the event aims to raise awareness about the therapeutic benefits pets can have on mental health, and raise funds to put more Therapy Dogs in hospitals.

READ MORE: Dogs, pigs in firing line as bounty program resumes

Winners will be announced from Saturday, June 27, and will receive an official ribbon for their show, pet care gift vouchers, and a pet food hamper.

The full slide show of finalists for each show can be found on this page, and visitors are urged to check back soon or follow the Ipswich Hospital Foundation Facebook page, to see when the three winners in each area are announced.

The success of the virtual pet parade has also prompted organisers to open it up into new areas.

Pet owners living in Rosewood, Gatton, and Laidley will be able to participate in a show of their own, with entries closing at midnight on July 26.

Visit this page for more information: https://www.ihfoundation.org.au/pet_parade/

More stories by Nathan Greaves.