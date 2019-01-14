Final submissions due to amend water allocations

Lockyer Water Forum member Greg Banff (front) chats with forum secretary Gordon Vanderest and president Paul Emmerson about the possibility of pipelining water from Wivenhoe Dam to Lake Clarendon.

Lockyer Water Forum member Greg Banff (front) chats with forum secretary Gordon Vanderest and president Paul Emmerson about the possibility of pipelining water from Wivenhoe Dam to Lake Clarendon. Ali Kuchel

IRRIGATORS and concerned businesses will have a final chance to prepare submissions for the Moreton Resource Plan tonight.

Lockyer Water Users Forum president Paul Emmerson said it was the final chance for irrigators to have their say on the water allocation proposal.

It is the second and final workshop available to irrigators to finalise individual submissions.

"Agricultural consultant Shane Comiskey has been working with irrigators and will be available to wordsmith their data into meaningful submissions,” Mr Emmerson said.

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines has extended the deadline for submissions, but irrigators must apply for the extension.

Mr Emmerson said the appropriate forms for extensions would also be available at the workshop.

In addition, Queensland Farmers' Federation's Ian Johnson will be in attendance to present the latest news on the issue.

The Moreton Resource Plan submissions workshop will be held tonight from 4pm to 6pm at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.