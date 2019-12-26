Menu
FUNDING BOOST: Grants have been awarded to the Esk Kindergarten and Kilcoy Pastoral Society.
News

Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
26th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
TWO Somerset organisations are set to benefit in the new year, after receiving Community Assistance Grants from their local council.

The Esk District Kindergarten was awarded $1559 to assist with fundraising, cost-cutting and sustainability initiatives.

This funding will go towards the cost of hosting a sausage sizzle and other fundraising activities, as well as the purchase of cloth hand towels and recycling bins.

A much larger sum was allocated to the Kilcoy Pastoral, Agricultural, and Industrial Society, which received $16,610 to assist with the construction of a $51,610 Poultry Pavilion at the showgrounds.

The previous poultry pavilion was recently demolished to make way for the new building.

“It’s been a long-awaited project,” councillor Sean Choat said.

“It won’t just be for prize-winning poultry, it’ll provide a benefit for much of the community who use that site.”

Gatton Star

