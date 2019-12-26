Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

FUNDING BOOST: Grants have been awarded to the Esk Kindergarten and Kilcoy Pastoral Society.

TWO Somerset organisations are set to benefit in the new year, after receiving Community Assistance Grants from their local council.

The Esk District Kindergarten was awarded $1559 to assist with fundraising, cost-cutting and sustainability initiatives.

This funding will go towards the cost of hosting a sausage sizzle and other fundraising activities, as well as the purchase of cloth hand towels and recycling bins.

A much larger sum was allocated to the Kilcoy Pastoral, Agricultural, and Industrial Society, which received $16,610 to assist with the construction of a $51,610 Poultry Pavilion at the showgrounds.

The previous poultry pavilion was recently demolished to make way for the new building.

“It’s been a long-awaited project,” councillor Sean Choat said.

“It won’t just be for prize-winning poultry, it’ll provide a benefit for much of the community who use that site.”