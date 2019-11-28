Final draft of biodiversity plan up for public consultation

AFTER almost a year of consultations and development, the draft of Somerset Council’s new Biosecurity plan will soon be available for public consultation.

The 38-page plan was reviewed by councillors at this week’s meeting, who offered high praise for the document.

“This is very, very good work” Councillor Sean Choat said.

“I think it will stand well, and this is something Somerset residents will reap the benefits of for a long time.”

Council officers took common public concerns into consideration when charting the document, which details a watchlist of dozens of invasive animal species and plant varieties that are or could be encountered in the region.

The plan advises what council’s tactics are to eradicate infestations and prevent further or future incursions, with specific strategies tailored to each biosecurity matter.

It also includes strict stipulations for how landowners are expected to respond if they find prohibited animals or plants on their properties.

“It’s a very complex issue, especially between neighbours, where one person might be meeting their obligations but the one next door isn’t,” Cr Robert Whalley said.

“To be able to act quickly, and get on top of these things, is very important at a local level.”

Public consultations are the final stage the plan must pass before being approved by council.

Key stakeholders including State Government Departments, Seqwater, Urban Utilities, Agforce, and many more have already been consulted, and offered their input.

The Somerset Regional Draft Biosecurity Plan – Invasive Plants and Animals 2019-2024 will soon be displayed for the public to view online, and through Somerset service centres.

Submissions for public feedback will be open until 5pm, January 31, 2020.