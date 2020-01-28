Filmmakers’ Big plan to create second season of fishing show

BEHINDS THE SCENES: David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol are going to create a second season of Big Fish Big Adventure.

IT'S going to be a big year for the local duo behind Big Fish Big Adventure who've just started production for season 2.

After the premier of their fishing documentary series at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in October last year, filmmakers David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol have gone from strength to strength with a theatrical release across the country.

And now they are back behind the lens for their next big adventure.

Mr Quarrell said the big international television show trade exhibition, MipTV, was on in April.

"We have had one sale so far, but this big expo is when we will really find out if the show is worth time and money," he said.

"Having said that, we are committed to filming a second season, because we enjoyed it so much and we want to improve on our last series production.

"Hopefully we will get positive feedback from the theatrical release and this could help with better sales at MipTV."

While the nation has no shortage of fishing shows, Mr Quarrel said this was not a typical fishing show: "it is an ocean adventure documentary that has been developed for the entire family to enjoy".

The first season was picked up Greater Union Entertainment, who will be screening the 90 Minute Feature edit of Big Fish Big Adventure on March 4 at 7pm, and March 8 at 3pm at a number of coastal locations across Australia.

The film will either be screening at an Event Cinema, Birch Carol & Coyle or Village Cinema.

When the two heard their show, which has eight episodes, was picked up for a 90-minute theatrical release they were shocked.

"It is a bit of a shock to tell you the truth, having Australia's largest cinema chain take on your film for a nation wide release, is one thing, but to find out this is the first time ever that they have run a fishing adventure documentary is a huge privilege," Mr Quarrell said.

"It has taken so long to produce the broadcast series and theatrical release it is easy to forget that your friends and family have been there the entire time, the amount of high fives from these people has been really humbling."

He said throughout the first season, the biggest challenge for them revolved around juggling finances.

"Without any external financial support there is the difficult juggle between other corporate work to help pay bills and saving for investment back into this project," he said.

"Also getting the time management right between, corporate jobs, our productions, and family time."

For more about where you can see Big Fish Big Adventure or to check out the BFBA merchandise head to www.bigfishbigadventure.com/