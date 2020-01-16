Filling up fast: Only nine blocks left in new boom town

GROWTH AREA: Joe Gorman and Connor Bryan at the Plainland Bunnings site.

THERE are just nine blocks remaining at the new Plainland Development Crossing, which is shaping up to be the Lockyer Valley’s next boom town.

The Plainland Crossing precinct is establishing itself as a town centre, boasting a number of popular chains and amenities among its development.

So far Bridgestone Tyre Select has already set up shop, and a development application has been lodged for Bunnings and an Aldi supermarket.

In addition, construction will start on a Catholic secondary school this year, adding to the town’s growth and development.

So, what do you think is missing from the precinct?

Send your suggestions to ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au