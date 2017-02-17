Filling Gatton's blank spaces with street art

SPLASH OF COLOUR: Gatton Real Estate owner Rhonda McLucas will soon see the blank wall on one side of her building covered with art.

WHEN the blank wall on the side of Gatton Real Estate's building is soon covered in spectacular art, owner Rhonda McLucas hopes other Gatton businesses will follow suit.

After seeing beautiful murals throughout towns such as Toowoomba, and Sheffield in Tasmania, Rhonda thought it would be a great idea to introduce something similar to Gatton.

She began lobbying the Lockyer Valley Regional Council from the middle of last year and they agreed to go ahead with the project.

"If you don't ask, you don't get,” Mrs McLucas said.

"I thought Gatton has got to have something to bring people.

"It will also cause a bit of public spirit and improve the look of the town because we have a lot of buildings that aren't being rented at the moment.”

But while Rhonda was delighted to get the green light, she has been disappointed with the lack of interest from other businesses in Gatton's CBD.

"They put it out to the whole town and it was only myself and IGA (who responded),” Mrs McLucas said.

"Which is crazy.”

But once the blank wall is filled, she expects others to be lining up to get something similar on their own buildings.

Mrs McLucas wanted Gatton businesses to have a bit of "get-up-and-go” for a venture that would benefit the whole town and improve tourism for the area.

"It's an investment in the town and the future of the town,” she said.

"All businesses have a stake in that and so have all the people who dwell in the town.

"We want our town to go ahead in a nice constructive way that's going to improve everyone.”

As for her own building, Mrs McLucas won't decide exactly who splashes the paint but she expects to have a say on what will be painted.

She is leaning towards an old Cobb and Co coach.

"I'd like something with a historical feel to it,” she said.

"Something to do with the area and with our farming heritage and how we've grown from old farming styles to modern farming styles.

"Something to do with the area and with what we produce.”

The project works are expected to start in June.