Fighting for the future of small business

MELODY Jarvis moved to Gatton from Stanthorpe 15 years ago to study, where she fell in love and got married to a local boy, before her work in property development took her to Brisbane.

She has since moved back to the Lockyer Valley in the past five years to raise her four children outside the big city and start her own company. That is where she founded Shop My Town, an initiative which helped small businesses in rural areas transition into the online world.

"(My kids) will probably go to uni but I want them to be able to move back to a country town and I really feel at the rate we're going there won't be that opportunity that I had to raise my kids in the country,” Ms Jarvis said.

"I'm fighting for that.”

Ms Jarvis is the founder and director of Maverix, a newly established digital marketing agency aimed at getting small businesses thinking bigger than just the foot traffic that passes by their doors each day.

Adapting to current trends, by having a strong presence online and on social media, has become crucial to longevity.

"50% of transactions will occur online within five years according to Deloitte Digital,” she said.

"A lot of businesses have noticed a drop in sales, they've noticed the phones aren't ringing and it's no different to the banks twelve years ago going online.

"If you think about having to take your whole lunch break to go to the bank, line up, do your cheque deposit and imagine that now, you just wouldn't dream of it. You've got to offer them everything.”

The agency will roll out nationally with offices around the country but the headquarters will remain in Laidley on Patrick St.

"I think it sticks with the whole vision of what we're trying to achieve,” she said.

"It's hard for them sometimes to get their head around the change, it's a challenge.

"We just want to personally work with them on that, help them to learn that they've got to start getting out there and having a look at what's available online.”