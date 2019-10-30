Fighters’ medal haul showcases Lockyer’s brutal strength

HIT HARD: Laidley taekwon-do instructor Darren Finch with students Cody and Daryl Brown, Kyden Bethell and Catherine Ovenden show off their haul from the state championships earlier this month. The club followed up the wins over the weekend at nationals. PHOTO: DOMINIC ELSOME

HIT HARD: Laidley taekwon-do instructor Darren Finch with students Cody and Daryl Brown, Kyden Bethell and Catherine Ovenden show off their haul from the state championships earlier this month. The club followed up the wins over the weekend at nationals. PHOTO: DOMINIC ELSOME

TAEKWONDO: Laidley fighters are showing the nation their mettle, claiming a slew of medals at nationals.

Instructor Darren Finch took a number students from the Bai Rui Taekwon-Do club to the Bai Rui nationals in Brisbane at the weekend.

Several returned with medals, while Meagan Barret returned a national champion - claiming gold in sparring and power breaking.

In total, the club claimed four bronze, two silver and two gold medals.

With 280 competitors from across the nation at the event, Finch was pleased.

"It was a fantastic result," he said.

Finch took with him three white belt students who had never competed at the tournament before, and was impressed by their performance.

"It's very daunting," he said.

"But they held their own. I'm extremely proud of all my white belts."

He said a number of students shone at the tournaments and he was confident there were future champions in their ranks.

The results back up the club's 12 medal haul at the state championships earlier this month, and Finch said it showed the talent the club had.

"I think we're underestimated with how much talent we have in the Lockyer Valley," he said.

In another big win for the club, Finch and fellow member Catherine Ovenden will be jetting over to Malaysia to compete in a tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

The pair were invited to attend, and will be the first students from the Bai Rui school to compete.

Finch said it was an important opportunity.

"We're hoping to bring back a lot of experience," he said.