Fighters display knock-out performance at state championship

TAEKWON-DO: Laidley fighters have landed knock-out blows at the state championships on the Sunshine Coast.

Bai Rui Taekwon-Do club members nabbed 12 medals at the competition, including four gold for Kyden Bethell, Daryl Brown, Darren Finch and Rhys Perkins.

Instructor Finch said the club was "wrapped” with the results.

Star pupil Catherine Ovenden had another stellar tournament, claiming five bronze medals.

It was Ovenden's first black belt tournament and her run to the podium included taking on a world champion.

Finch said Ovenden's results were impressive given the big step up in competition to the black belt category.

"She did extremely well - it's a bit nerve-racking because it's a different division and the ladies are a bit more experienced,” he said.

Another stand-out was Bethell's gold medal in patterns - a discipline Finch said the club hadn't been successful in before.

"It means we're improving as a club,” he said.

Finch put the club's strong performance down to continued appearances at similar events, giving the students more exposure to the rigours of competition.

"We've been competing in some of the big tournaments - I think coming back with that experience we're able to instil in some of our other students,” he said.

The club is now preparing to head to the Bai Rui Nationals in Brisbane later this month, where Finch hopes to take more students and bring back more medals.