Fighter jet crashes into building

AN F-16 fighter jet, similar to the one involved in the crash.

A FIGHTER jet has reportedly crashed into a building in California.

According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside.

It is believed the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft safely.

BREAKING: An F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a commercial building in Riverside, California. KABC TV reports that the crash happened near March Air Reserve Base. The pilot has reportedly ejected, but the pilot's condition isn't known. pic.twitter.com/NHz186d9vo — 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) May 16, 2019

Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with artillery.

Authorities have shut down a the nearby 215 freeway over explosion concerns.

