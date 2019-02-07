Fight for water certainty gains federal attention

POSITIVE: Shadow minister for Water and the Environment Tony Burke (centre) met with Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative stakeholders this week and was impressed by the project.

THE fight for water security in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset got some much need federal attention this week.

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative welcomed a visit by Shadow Minister for Water and the Environment, Tony Burke.

Speaking to local farmers, Shadow Minister Burke said he was impressed with the idea of the Water Collaborative.

"A water decision is a significant capital investment and you want to get the details right," Mr Burke said.

"You can't help but be impressed by the people who are running irrigation businesses and growing food and who want to have certainty of productivity."

The proposed project, which would help drought proof both regions, ensure farmers could continue producing crops twelve months a year and see continued growth in the Australian market has strong support.

Drone footage of Lake Wivenhoe and Lake Atkinson: Drone footage showing Wivenhoe Dam and Lake Atkinson in the Lockyer Valley. Thanks to Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council and Somerset Regional Council have collaboratively driven the initiative to secure water security for regional growers.

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Cr Tanya Milligan acknowledged the Federal Shadow Minister for taking the time out of a busy schedule to garner a thorough understanding on what that alternate water supply could mean for the region.

"We can't afford not to be making plans for the future and for our community," Cr Milligan said.

"It really is about getting the best outcome not only for our farmers but for business, tourism and the environment.

With the Lockyer Valley producing over 80 percent of winter crops for the nation; drought proofing the region is fundamental for food security and guaranteeing food is grown locally.

"What we're trying to do here is much bigger than the Lockyer Valley and the Somerset," she said.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor, Cr Graeme Lehmann said that the collaborative was not just about water security but also food security.

"Without adequate water, we simply can't feed our people or the nation," Cr Lehmann said.

"We'd rather be eating food that's produced in our own backyard than imported products.

"It's great to see we have strong support for the project and if everyone gets behind it, I can't see why it can't happen."

Lake Atkinson is at extreme low water levels. Contributed

A business case for the project is underway with the final draft expected to be delivered by July this year, where a more detailed overview of what is required will be known.

Cr Lehmann said he is delighted with the growing support for the initiative.

"I believe any support we can get for water security is a positive step forward," he said.

"With the full support of the Federal and State governments plus our two regions, I think we can make things happen."

As the impacts of drought continue to be felt across the region, the Mr Burke recognised the complexity of water projects and the importance of being water conscious.

"Food production matters to the nation," Mr Burke said.

"Australians know you can't waste a drop of water and people producing food know that as much as anyone".