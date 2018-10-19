Menu
15-year-old Brayden Dillon who was shot in bed. Source: Supplied.
Crime

Fifth man charged over Sydney teen’s murder

18th Oct 2018 9:05 PM

A FIFTH person has been charged over the shooting murder of Sydney teenager Brayden Dillon.

Intruders forced their way into the 15-year-old's home and allegedly shot him in the head as he lay in his bed in Glenfield, in the city's southwest, in the early hours of April 14 in 2017.

 

15-year-old Brayden Dillon who was shot in bed. Source: Supplied.

 

Abdul Abu-Mahmoud, 33, was nabbed by police on Thursday morning at Sydney International Airport after coming off a flight from Thailand, NSW Police said. The 33-year-old was charged with murder.

 

Family and friends of Brayden Dillon hold a memorial at East Hills, south west of Sydney. Brayden was shot dead by an intruder while sleeping in his bed at his home in Glenfield on April 14. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts
He was refused bail and will appear at Central Local Court on Friday. Four people have previously been charged over the murder and they remain before the courts.

Detectives charged Conrad Craig with the teen's murder last July and later that month - a day after what would have been Brayden's 16th birthday - Sophie Massie was also charged with his murder.

Craig's sister, Kimberly Craig, 35, was charged in September with being an accessory to the murder after the fact, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, perverting the course of justice, drug supply and participating in a criminal group.

 

Floral tributes at the Glenfield home of 15-year-old murder victim Brayden Dillon.
