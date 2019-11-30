Menu
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.
Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

BRENDAN BOWERS
Brendan Bowers
30th Nov 2019 1:51 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM
SUPERBOATS: Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.

The race has only re-started after The Hulk had flipped in the choppy water conditions.

The Judge being piloted by Matt Turner and John Sand spun into fellow race contestant Maritimo causing the number 11 boat to catch fire.

Safety crews were quickly on the scene and all competitors were taken to safety.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised the  Chronicle that all competitors were not injured.

Embleton made the decision to abandon further racing for the day.

The two boats along with The Hulk are currently being towed back to the pits at Urangan Harbour.

Embelton advised that a review of the incidents will be conducted this afternoon by race control

The Chronicle will keep you updated on any further news as it comes to hand.

