Field day to provide hands-on experience

COME SEE: Crossdale grazier Don McConnel has been so impressed by the the success of his injectable trace mineral regime he's inviting others to take a look.

COME SEE: Crossdale grazier Don McConnel has been so impressed by the the success of his injectable trace mineral regime he's inviting others to take a look.

CROSSDALE graziers Don and Andrea McConnel were looking to get every gram of possible performance out of their cattle and so decided to sign up for the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge testing injectable trace minerals.

The couple run around 2000 head of droughtmaster cattle on their property Mt Brisbane, and are completeing the 12-month challenge run by Virbac, which also gives them assistance from expert veterinarin mentors.

Now, the McConnels are so impressed by the results they're hosting a field day to give fellow graziers the opportunity to see first hand the progress.

"We've been really impressed,” Mr McConnel said.

"We treated a mob of heifers six or seven weeks ago now and we're seeing a big difference in them.”

He explained he had been using drenches before but had reached the maximum performance they could expect from them, and the injectables were simply the next step.

"The cattle were as heavy as we could get them and as fat we could get them, that's why we're trying the Multimin now to see if we can boost the performance a little bit more,” he said.

The field day will be held on Saturday and will include expert guest speakers covering tick management, chemical use and rotation, fly tags, NLIS and ID tags.

The day will also include hands-on workshops including attendees having the opportunity to try ear drenches on Mr McConnel's cattle before they trial it on their own.

"People are generally appreciative of being able to have a go before they go and trial it on their own animals and get to see someone do it first,” he said.

The field day will be held from 9.30am this Saturday at 'Mt Brisbane' on Mt Byron Rd, Crossdale.