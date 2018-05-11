Festival to celebrate Lockyer's diversity

UNITING THE VALLEY: Lockyer Valley Councillor Michael Hagan with Sega and Latin Dancer Marta Lefeubure and SOTV president Idell Wadley. Marta will perform at the upcoming Lockyer Multicultural Festival.

UNITING THE VALLEY: Lockyer Valley Councillor Michael Hagan with Sega and Latin Dancer Marta Lefeubure and SOTV president Idell Wadley. Marta will perform at the upcoming Lockyer Multicultural Festival. Francis Witsenhuysen

CELEBRATE cultural diversity in the valley by coming along to this year's Lockyer Valley Multicultural Festival.

The festival will be held on Sunday, May 27, from 10am to 3pm at the Gatton Shire Hall and will feature everything from succulent meals to amazing performances.

Multicultural Portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan said it was an event for all ages.

"The festival will feature food, music and dance from around the globe and it's a wonderful opportunity for residents of all ages to come together and enjoy a day of entertainment and fun,” Cr Hagan said.

Entertainment will include international cuisine, market and information stalls from different nationalities, highland dancers, hula hooping, Aboriginal performances, belly dancers and African drumming as well as song and dance from around the world.

For more information, contact Idell Wadley on 0448326 246.