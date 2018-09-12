Festival brings a burst of spring colour

COLORFUL FUN: The Colour Run on Saturday was a major success that mirrored the success of the Spring Festival as a whole this year, and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan certainly had fun.

LAIDLEY again sprung into colourful blooms over the weekend for the 2018 Spring Festival.

The newly revamped and reorganised festival was a massive success, with crowd numbers up dramatically across all three days.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the festival had been a great success, and Saturday's family day was the perfect finale.

"(Saturday)has been absolutely incredible. What a great way to finish of the Spring Festival," Cr Milligan said.

2018 Laidley Spring Festival: The 2018 Laidley Spring Festival came to town on September 6, 7 and 8, and organisers said this festival was one the best in years.

This year, the Grand Parade made its journey through the centre of Laidley earlier in the morning and performed two laps for eager onlookers.

Cr Milligan said the quality of the floats this year was simply incredible, and the number of attendees showed that.

"Crowd numbers are up, the floats were absolutely superb, I reckon the best floats we've had for a long time," she said.

"And it's just been an amazing day."

Another big hit on Saturday was the inaugural Laidley Colour Run held at midday.

Dozens of participants took to the 1.2km course for 30 minutes of colourful fun, including Cr Milligan, and there were even a few canine companions involved.

There were plenty of other activities including the Orchid Show, the Quilt and Craft Expo and the Art Society Exhibition.

Check out our gallery of photos from the festival below: