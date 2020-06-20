Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thick fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.
Thick fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.
Weather

Ferries disrupted by thick fog across harbour

by Joseph Attanasio
20th Jun 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THICK fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.

The low-lying fog enveloped the city just after sunrise, swallowing the Harbour Bridge in its path and pausing regular scheduled ferries to Cockatoo Island.

Surfers take to a foggy Maroubra Beach this morning. Picture: Brianne Makin
Surfers take to a foggy Maroubra Beach this morning. Picture: Brianne Makin

 

Maroubra was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze. Picture: Brianne Makin
Maroubra was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze. Picture: Brianne Makin

Maroubra Beach was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze to catch a wave.

Social media users took to Twitter to share incredible photos of the fog, which completely covered Sydney's skyline and much of the eastern suburbs.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said: "Conditions are easing across the CBD, however in the inner west, Richmond and Bankstown area there is still some significant fog."

"The skyline should become clear within the next two hours in these areas."

Drivers are being advised to practice caution on the roads.

Originally published as Ferries disrupted by thick fog across harbour

public transport sydney harbour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth dealer back in business weeks after his release

        premium_icon Meth dealer back in business weeks after his release

        Crime THE judge spared this career criminal the now-familiar lecture and sent him straight back to jail

        Vandals target toilets in disturbing bathroom destruction

        premium_icon Vandals target toilets in disturbing bathroom destruction

        Council News Though the rush on toilet paper is over, that hasn’t stopped some from attacking...

        Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

        premium_icon Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

        Crime Drug trafficker claims rifle is part of hobby collection

        Widow praises Gatton Hospital’s end-of-life care

        premium_icon Widow praises Gatton Hospital’s end-of-life care

        Community The family knew he wouldn’t be coming home from hospital this time. ‘The care they...