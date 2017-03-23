Fernvale's Rose among the flames

ALL-ACTION: Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Andrew Rose was named the Somerset Citizen of the Year for 2017.

FERNVALE Rural Fire Brigade first officer Andrew Rose was named as the Somerset Citizen of the Year for 2017.

But he's not the kind of person to revel in the accolade.

Instead he wants the recognition to be shared equally among the members of his brigade.

"There's no sense in me receiving this award if I don't acknowledge the effort of everybody else who is a part of that team,” Mr Rose said.

It is that reverent attitude and his strong and inclusive leadership ability that have allowed him to build the Fernvale brigade into the pillar of the community as it stands today.

One member of the brigade sums his leadership up in a word: "awesome”.

Another talks about his ability to build bridges with other groups and describes his pull as "that bit of charisma that keeps people interested and engaged”.

One of the most experienced members, in his third brigade at Fernvale, described Rose as "the best bloke I've ever worked under... he's just an unbelievable leader”.

Rose has been with the rural fire service since 2000 and after taking a year off following the devastating floods of 2011, he joined the Fernvale branch in 2012.

"It was a good brigade and I knew a lot of people because I've known this community for a long time,” he said.

He soon stepped up to take the lead.

"A couple of years ago it was probably my turn to stand up and be an officer so I took that on,” he said.

"I'm also an auxiliary officer over at the Lowood auxiliaries so bringing across that extra experience probably helped the team.”

TIGHT TEAM: Members of the Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade. Lachlan McIvor

In that time he has built the brigade's membership to more than 30, including 25 who are trained firefighters.

Having a number of "dependable” members on the books is not an easy task.

"That is one of the common experiences of volunteer organisations,” he said.

"A big part of our culture is encouraging people to actively contribute.”

That strong bond within the brigade is something that has carried on into Fernvale and surrounding areas.

The brigade has already received a wide variety of emergency and awareness training, including road crash rescue awareness training.

"We talk a lot in the brigade about developing our community resilience,” he said.

"So if we have massive flooding or there's a car crash, if the red trucks can't get there, what happens?”

Mr Rose said working alongside the community to educate and teach them to be proactive was incredibly important.

"They do say that people's wellbeing is particularly driven by their sense of connection to the community they're in,” he said.

"Because of education people are aware of their responsibility with fires.”

But feeling a sense of unity between firefighters and the community they serve when dealing with disasters is the key to making the very worst situations manageable.

"I think it's just having people say g'day and supporting the volunteers when we are trying to do our job,” he said.

"Just to know the community are supporting us and behind us helps a lot.”

The Fernvale brigade is always looking for new volunteers and Mr Rose said welcoming enthusiastic new members gave the brigade a real boost, as they too get stronger each year.

The plans for the expansion of their station are also in and they will go ahead as soon as they are given approval.

"It's a great way to see the community and it's a great team... you get to know people,” he said.

"It just takes twice as long to do the shopping.”