Fernvale State School prep class of 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Education

FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

Ali Kuchel
12th Mar 2021 12:02 PM
Secret agents, teachers, hairdressers and water creatures - Fernvale State School prep students have their eyes on some wonderful careers.

The Gatton Star caught up with the three prep classes this week to find out what they wanted to be when they grew up.

Check out the super cute gallery here, with all three group class photos, including a silly photo, and their individual portraits.

Note: Some students did not want to participate in the individual photos

fernvale state school preps 2021
Gatton Star

