Fernvale Lions decks out park in 1960s groove

LIONS: The Fernvale Lions Club just hosted its first Relay for Life. Members Garry Lane, Linda Moore, Margaret White, Karen Sjollema, Peter Bennett and Roland Sjollema are happy with the finished product.

THE Fernvale Sports Park transformed into a 1960s soiree on Saturday with a groovy charity event, which continued into the night.

This year, a new opportunity arose for members of the Fernvale Lions Club to serve the community, when the club hosted its first Relay for Life — retro style.

The Cancer Council campaign involved forming teams and nominating to complete circuits to fundraise as well as honour those battling cancer and their loved ones.

The Fernvale Lions set about making 2019 the club’s first year doing Relay for Life, with a 1960s theme.

Walkers donned their ‘60s-style clothes and Playin’n’Up provided the retro tunes.

Club President Peter Bennett said the day was successful, drawing five teams — about 110 people — to the Fernvale Sports Park.

“We were hoping to get about 10 teams but fell a bit short,” Mr Bennett said.

“But that happens, especially for the inaugural one, anyway.”

Though the date was originally set for September 22, the club, realising it fell during school holidays, rescheduled for October 26.

“Not a good time so we thought we would put it off for a month, which worked out well,” he said.

“But it was a bit hotter — they were predicting thunderstorms in the afternoon … So some people might have stayed away from that.”

In addition to those who registered beforehand, another 12 or so people turned up on the day to support the cause.

Mr Bennett said next year’s event was bound to be bigger, with more schools involved.

“We only had one school — Lowood State High School turned up, which was great — but it was all teachers, no kids,” he said.

Mr Bennett said he urged people everywhere to support the cause.

“Please support it, wherever you may be — it’s a very worthy cause,” he said.