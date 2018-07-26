Fernvale Lion honoured for building up community

HUMBLED: Fernvale Lions Club president Roland Sjollema with his Melvin Jones Fellow Award in front of the Fernvale Lions Centre.

IT WAS something of a right place, right time scenario for Roland Sjollema.

He joined the Fernvale Lions Club the same year the Fernvale Uniting Church and hall were moved across the road to become what now stands as a hub for community groups in the area.

Mr Sjollema became president of the club a year later and has remained at the helm over the course of the four years of hard work it has taken to all but complete the Lions Fernvale Centre.

With just a few more finishing touches to go, it is set to officially open in October or November.

Mr Sjollema was recently honoured with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest form of recognition a Lion can receive, for his exemplary service to the club and his community.

His name will now be immortalised in a special room at the international headquarters of the organisation in Chicago, Illinois, the city where the American businessman established the institution in 1917.

"It still catches me a little bit by surprise because I'm the type of person that comes and gets the job done, gets in, gets out and I don't like accolades or anything else like this. I just want to get the job done,” Mr Sjollema said.

"It means a lot. Not only to myself but to the club.

"It's not what I was aiming for. I was aiming to get these buildings done so the whole community can use them. That's what I focused on.

"The buildings were moved across the same year I joined up, so I just had the expertise I suppose to go with all that. I was in the right spot at the right time.”

Mr Sjollema, a fitter and turner, welder and diesel mechanic by trade, is gearing up for an upcoming trip to the United States with his wife Karen.

But popping into Chicago is not in their plans at the minute.

"That's the special part about (the award), it's not people from here in Australia, it's including people from right across the world,” he said.

Five different community groups are currently using the centre on a regular basis.

"The buildings are here for the community, we are just the custodians of the buildings,” he said.