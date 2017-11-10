Menu
Fernvale father's quest for justice

PUSH FOR CHANGE: Glynn Harnell with CJ's Cafe owner Caroline Chain, whose customers have filled six pages with signatures.
Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

GLYNN Harnell knows nothing will bring his daughter back, but he's determined to spare more families the suffering he's endured during the past four months.

Yasmin McAllister, nee Harnell, was struck by a vehicle in Brisbane on June 14 and battled in hospital for 18 hours before life support was removed.

Since then, Mr Harnell has joined the push to introduce a new Queensland driving offence amounting to negligent driving causing serious injury or death, and has so far gathered more than 600 signatures of support from around Fernvale and Lowood.

"The response across the Brisbane Valley and the Lockyer have been that heartening," he said.

"Everywhere I've left (the petition), everybody's been so supportive."

Yasmin grew up in Fernvale, worked in the area and attended Lowood State High School.

Her father described her as the type of person who everybody loved.

"There was pretty close to a thousand people at her funeral, and I think that's a fair assessment of what character she had," she said.

"She was very positive, she had that megawatt smile from when she was just a couple of weeks old and in every photo we've got of her, she's got that smile.

"She donated three organs - even in death she's helped people."

 

In spite of his grief, Mr Harnell has vowed to keep the pressure on legislators.

"Queensland needs that charge, whether Yasmin died or not," he said.

"She'd be upset about all the fuss but still, she's not here, so right or wrong, I've got to stand up for her.

"I love my daughter, I want justice for her."

Petitions can be found at CJ's Cafe, Health Matters, Fernvale Dentists, Brisbane Valley Tavern, Fernwood Landscape Supplies and Nursery, Emily's Cafe and IGA Lowood.

Topics:  brisbane fernvale glynn harnell yasmin mcallister

Gatton Star

