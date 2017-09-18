Fernvale educator wins best in region

ONE BIG FAMILY: Tennille Zammit said she loves spending time with the kids she cares for.

ONE BIG FAMILY: Tennille Zammit said she loves spending time with the kids she cares for. Melanie Keyte

IN ANY one day, Tennille Zammit is a nurse, a teacher, a counsellor, and much more.

Her ability to juggle all those roles in a perpetually playful environment is one of the reasons the Fernvale early childhood educator was announced as winner in the 2017 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards for the Brisbane West, Ipswich and Boonah region.

Ms Zammit said she was "humbled” to receive the award and, as she felt honoured to be recognised as a quality educator.

"A lot of what you do is quite unseen,” she said.

"We don't just play all day; there's so much going on behind the scenes that parents and others just don't see,” she said.

For example, she explained how on one of their field trips to Brisbane, they had picked up some sensory balls for the daycare and used them to make different kinds of paintings the following day.

"So what that's doing is working hard to manipulate their wrists in preparation for learning how to write,” she said.

"That's one of the big things we need to help them with to get ready for school.”

The 37-year-old said she had been in the industry for most of her life and started her career in long daycare when she was 17.

"It's something I've always known and I know I'm good at it,” she said.

"I know each and every day when I finish, I feel like I've done a good job.”

"I love my job - family daycare is one big extension of my family.

"I can't wait for the kids to come in!”

Ms Zammit acknowledged the industry is changing rapidly and the working days can turn into a blur of chaos, but offered advice for others thinking of heading down a similar path.

"Every educator is unique, so don't judge yourself to others,” she said.

"If you walk in thinking it's going to be so much fun, remember there's also so much hard work every single day.”

As for her future plans, the home-based educator said she's content to keep providing the same care she always has.

"I'm quite happy where I'm at for the moment,” she said.

"We've just extended our kindy hours and I'm thinking over a few new projects but at this stage, I'm truly happy to be given the opportunity to be where I am today.”

Ms Zammit's family daycare is Little Ted Family Daycare, which operates under Excellence In Care Family Daycare Scheme.