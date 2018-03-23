Fernvale deputy principal didn't always value education

TURNAROUND: Fernvale State School deputy principal Kylie Wells dropped out of high school but now firmly believes in the importance of education.

Name: Kylie Wells.

Occupation: Fernvale State School deputy principal.

Marital status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time at Fernvale State School?

I have loved getting to know our children. They are awesome. The parents and staff have been so welcoming and I feel privileged to have joined the Fernvale family.

Why did you decide to get into the education profession?

To have an education is life changing, it improves life opportunities for everyone. I wanted to be part of the bigger picture and have a positive impact.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

Only Mr Raine, our Principal, everywhere we go people know who he is.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

As someone who dropped out of high school, I did not value education nor see the possibility of it adding to my life. I believe one of my greatest achievements is having the courage and commitment to study as a mature-aged student.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Always do your best and when you know better, do better!

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Children's and parents' knowledge of online safety and social media. Over the years I have seen many children and families negatively affected by 24-hour online access and access to social media. It can be a wonderful platform but it needs to be monitored and we need to be educated. This year, Fernvale State School will host a ThinkUKnow presentation which assists parents in understanding the online world. I would encourage everyone to attend.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I certainly do not feel as old as my number. Every day we learn and grow and change, even as adults. I also believe that working with children gives you energy. It is a privilege to do this every day.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I have recently taken up growing vegetables. My neighbours and I grow different vegetables so we can exchange them each week.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I have many! My father was and is a truck driver. As I was growing up I remember that he returned from interstate trips on a Thursday night. Thursday nights were fish and chip family night when we all spent time together with mum and dad and my 3 younger siblings.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? How could I go past the Fernvale Markets! You can have a coffee, buy your fresh fruit and vegetables, cheap plants and awesome random things. It is a lovely morning out.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? I have always dreamed of opening a not-for-profit early childhood services centre. We would employ paediatricians, occupational therapists, psychologists, speech pathologists, behavioural specialists etc. My ultimate dream is to eliminate waitlists to access early intervention for our little people.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? The characteristics of the people I admire are strength of character and integrity. I have previously volunteered at a children's hospital and I often talk of a beautiful little person named Adrienne. This little girl, and many others, exemplified these qualities. I feel so fortunate to have spent time with her. even if she judged me for not reading Harry Potter.