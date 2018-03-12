Fernvale bursts with festival colour

DAZZLING: Cath Mish-Wills aka Shimmer the belly dancer gets ready to perform at the Colours of Somerset Festival in Fernvale on Saturday.

WITH everything from Indigenous dancers to alpacas, the Colours of Somerset Festival was an explosion of cultural extravagance on Saturday.

The event featured hours of international entertainment, free workshops, arts, food and various market and information stalls.

Festival Organiser Idell Wadley said, overall the festival was a success.

"It's overwhelming how well everything came together,” Ms Wadley said.

"It has achieved everything we intended it to, which was a total showcase of all the culture, services, talent and goods on offer in the Somerset Region and surrounding areas.”

