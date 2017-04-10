Fernvale BMX rider aims for world titles

Fernvale BMX rider Jordan Press will compete at the Australian Titles later this year.

BMX: A victory in the latest shootout series has allowed Fernvale rider Jordan Press to qualify for the state championships in Townsville later this year.

The 14-year-old won four from the six rounds during the series at various tracks across south-east Queensland.

It was the youngster's first major series win since taking up the sport two years ago.

Despite some tricky conditions in the third race of the series, Press came out on top against a rival competitor and from there it was game on.

"I had another rider try and tip me off... but he ended up coming off his own bike when he hit my front wheel,” Press said.

The series win has inspired Press to take his BMX riding further, searching for sponsors and competing more often.

"It's inspired me to keep training harder and get better and better,” he said.

"I'd like to race at the worlds one day.”

Press first started BMX riding thanks to his friends in Fernvale.

"They used to race BMX and we used to muck around on jumps they built, and it went from there,” he said.

"I like that I'm not stuck indoors.”

Press will take to the track this month for the national titles at Sleemans track, Redlands and will also compete at the South Queensland City Championships in May.

The two meets will be ideal lead-ups to the Queensland state titles in September in Townsville.

Press is on the hunt for future sponsors to take his BMX riding to the next level.