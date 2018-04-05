Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

NETBALL: When the Fernvale Amazons started in 2012, they were represented by just a single side.

But the growth of the club after they were established six years ago has been rapid.

At their 2018 season launch last Wednesday evening they unveiled 15 sides ahead of the new season, ranging from under-8s to seniors, with more than 150 people attending the event.

Club president Norma Armstrong-Ravula started the club after interest in her netball "skills and drills” sessions at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre blew up.

After a few of the participants told her that joining the nearest clubs in Ipswich was out of the question, she decided it was the right time to create one at Fernvale.

Even with high hopes, it was hard to see it getting to this stage.

"There has been massive growth over the last few years, it's really, really exciting,” Armstrong-Ravula said.

"I think the main thing is probably the growth in the area, that's something that we've been able to tap into.

"Also I don't see it so much as it being about netball, it's more being part of the community and being a part of something.

"That's how I advertise it to people: Come and join our family and our community.”

Although they are the new kids on the block in the Ipswich competition, passion and dedication is not something the club lacks and they have developed a close-knit atmosphere.

"We're very family orientated, at our trainings we have 90 per cent of parents turn up and watch the trainings,” she said.

"All our coaches and managers are parents who volunteer.

"At the games we're probably the loudest.

"We're a small community and all the clubs in Ipswich are within Ipswich... so we're kind of the outsiders that are coming in.”

A few of the girls who attended those initial training sessions before the club began are now coaching junior Amazon sides.

"It's not about netball, it's about keeping these girls busy, giving them a purpose and a belonging to something special,” she said.

Armstrong-Ravula believed the growth of the club is a big positive for the netball community in the Somerset region.

If it continues to go from strength to strength, it would allow the dream of starting a local netball competition a reality.

"We can start reaching out to people in Toogoolawah and Esk and Kilcoy and all around the region,” she said.

"We do have girls from those areas (at the club) but I know there so many more girls out there that don't have the opportunity to join because of location, they just can't do it.

"We need more courts if want to run our own competition, so that's something that I would like to see in the future.”