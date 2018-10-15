Menu
Controversial Fendi scarf has received mixed feedback
Fashion & Beauty

Fendi mocked for $1300 X-rated scarf

by Becky Pemberton
15th Oct 2018 8:00 PM

FENDI has been mocked for creating a shawl that looks very dodgy indeed.

Images of their $1384 Touch of Fur pink accessory have been circulating online, and people have pointed out it resembles a rather intimate body part.

The unintentionally obscene-looking scarf is sure to leave some shoppers ticked pink, as it's been likened to a female genital area.

The scarf is in a beige hue and has a rather unfortunate brown lining of fox fur around the edge.

Fendi is no longer selling the controversial scarf on its website, but you can buy it on FarFetch for $1384.

One Twitter user shared an image of the rude-looking scarf and said: "Well this is ugly and slightly awkward! What were you thinking @Fendi?"

Another user commented: "Wait, so when you wear this it's like re enacting your own birth, but with glasses and a full head of hair? COUNT ME IN or out or whatever."

And one said: "That's my Halloween costume sorted."

Meanwhile a Twitter user added: "Vaginal … I believe is the word you're grasping for!"

One baffled shopper had flipped the image and said it looked even worse from upside down.

The Fendi website says: "Fendi are famous for their delicate foulards and outfit accenting scarves.

"Crafted from fox fur and a silk-wool blend, this Touch Of Fur shawl features a fur trim and a signature FF motif design."

If you can afford the whopping price tag, perhaps the other colours - blue and black, or red and black - would be safer on this occasion.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission .

