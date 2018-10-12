Menu
A salt water crocodile, also called a saltie or estuarine crocodile, shows its teeth.
Female ranger taken by croc

by Megan Palin
12th Oct 2018 2:58 PM

A FEMALE ranger has been taken by a crocodile infront of stunned onlookers in a remote region of the Northern Territory.

The woman was attacked while on the job about 10 this morning near the community of Gangan, about 206km south west of Yirrkala. It is not yet known if her body has been located or if a search is underway. News.com.au understands police are enroute via dirt road to the area to conduct a search but were at least a few hours away mid afternoon Friday.

"NT WorkSafe has been notified that a female Aboriginal Ranger has been taken by a crocodile approximately 206km south west of Yirrkala," a statement from the government organisation read."

NT WorkSafe has commenced an investigation into the incident after receiving reports of the attack from multiple witnesses.

"We're hoping this all ends well...(there's) no body...it hasn't been confirmed as a fatality," NT WorkSafe spokesman Peter Chan told news.com.au

A NT Police spokeswoman told news.com.au no further information was yet available.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been confirmed due to the remoteness of the location and difficulty relaying information.

CareFlight, which is usually tasked to assist with medical situations in remote locations, did not attend the scene. A CareFlight spokeswoman said the organisation had been stood down from responding as information supplied to them indicated the person was missing.

 

More to come.

