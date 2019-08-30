Menu
Login
Breaking

Female jockey dies in Melbourne fall

30th Aug 2019 9:07 AM

A jockey is dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse.

The 22-year-old female rider fell while riding at a Cranbourne racecourse about 4.35 this morning, police said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating.

Racing Victoria corporate communications general manager Shaun Kelly confirmed the Cranbourne Training Centre incident this morning.

"Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident in which no other riders were injured," Kelly told the Herald Sun.

cranbourne racecourse jockey death melbourne worksafe

Top Stories

    Think you could beat your dad at golf?

    Think you could beat your dad at golf?

    News Fathers' day on the field gives primary schoolers the chance to show dad how golf is really done

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    News A night to remember a "perfect human being”

    Fun and games for Somerset Seniors

    Fun and games for Somerset Seniors

    News The event took place in the Somerset Civic Centre