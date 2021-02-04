Female hospitalised following multi-vehicle Plainland crash

Paramedics attended the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Plainland on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash on Echidna Place at 11.07am.

One female patient was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital with suspected neck injuries.

Paramedics assessed another patient who declined transportation to hospital as they suffered no injuries.

At the same time in Gatton, paramedics responded to a three car crash in Railway Street, where an elderly woman was transported to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.