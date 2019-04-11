Female cricketers inspire a young girl to reach her dream

TOP SPORT: Marley Stokes wants to be a famous cricketer when she's older.

MARLEY Stokes is a little cricketer with a big dream.

If she achieves her goals, the Gatton nine-year-old will take the pitch in front of thousands at the Gabba, Melbourne Cricket Ground and other grounds across the world.

"I want to be a famous cricketer,” Marley said.

Through Marley's eyes the task seems pretty simple - if she trains as hard as she can, watches cricket on television and listens to her coach, she's confident she can get there.

Marley has played for Forest Hill Cricket Club for the past four years.

After hours of hitting a ball hanging in a sock from a tree, training and getting her dad to bowl at her "full-pace”, she's worked her way up to be the opening batter for the under-10 team.

Her dad Mick Stokes has also been her coach for the past four years, but he said there's no bias when it came to picking the batting order.

"It's not just because she's my daughter, she's in the top three players in the team,” Stokes said.

Marley might be the only girl in the team and one of the very few in the Lockyer Valley competition, but she's never felt less capable.

The Forest Hill State School student is a mad cricket fan and Brisbane Heat supporter, everyday the cricket is on you can almost guarantee Marley is watching.

While Marley watches all types of cricket, she enjoys watching the women the most - the female matches give her hope and show her where she could be.

Last month, Heat players Sammy-Jo Johnson and Jemma Barsby visited Forest Hill for a training session and a chat with the kids.

Young cricketers from the under-10, under-13 and under-16 teams attended and watched the Heat players in awe.

Stokes said when the women cricketers addressed the room not a word was uttered.

But Barsby and Johnson did not come alone, they also brought the Womens Big Bash League premiership cup.

Marley made the most of the visit, getting her cricket bat signed by both players.

"It was really good,” she said.

The bat joined Marley's collection of cricket memorabilia. She proudly owns a signed Brisbane Heat cap, a framed photo of her and Chris Lynn, along with other bats and hats.

Every birthday without a doubt Marley asks for some sort of cricket-related present.

This year she received her first ever Forest Hill Cricket Club jersey and hosted a cricket themed birthday party.

"I love cricket,” Marley said.

The 2019 cricket season might be over, but Marley planned to keep practicing with her dad in the backyard of their Gatton home.

Next season she will move up to the under-13 age group and will be coached by someone other than her dad for the first time ever.