Fees for country pubs could be reduced

WOULD BE WELCOME: Shelly with Michael Porter, who believes pubs in regional areas should not be paying as much as those in the city. Ali Kuchel

PUBS and clubs in very remote Queensland could pay up to 90per cent less for liquor licensing fees if a Liquor Amendment Bill is passed through parliament.

At present, commercial hotels across Queensland pay an annual rate of $3757, with small country pubs paying the same as those in Brisbane.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said while the bill would not immediately benefit pubs in the Lockyer Valley, it could have flow-on effects.

"I want to see the bill on the government agenda, which will give us the opportunity to consider further opportunities for our pubs,” Mr McDonald said.

"It's a good opportunity to help those struggling clubs to keep that network across Queensland.”

Mr McDonald is also a member of the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee, which endorsed the bill.

"Our committee considered all the previous inquires that have been made and we made a recommendation that the bill be passed,” MrMcDonald said.

Hotels in the Lockyer Valley also support the bill.

Porters Plainland Hotel manager Michael Porter said reducing fees could help people in drought-affected areas.

"Pubs are the lifeblood of any community and in particular smaller regional towns,” Mr Porter said.

Mulgowie Hotel owner Kylie Hearn said fees should be charged based on location and profit levels.

"We are a small country pub on a no-through road and ... we have to pay the same annual fee as a thriving pub in the city,” MsHearn said.

The Katter Party will present the bill to parliament in two weeks.