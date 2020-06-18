Feeding frenzy: $15m of NRL talent up for grabs

They're the NRL stars that are expected to start an NRL agent feeding frenzy.

A who's who of rugby talent led by Immortal in waiting Cameron Smith, David Klemmer, Josh Hodgson and Tevita Pangi Jr are among the host of big names on a $15 million-a-year list that could be heading to an open market for agents following the deregistration of Isaac Moses.

More than $1 million a year in agent fees would be up for grabs with the "No.1 list" in rugby league in doubt after Moses had his NRL accreditation cancelled for "procuring and assisting"' former client Tim Mannah to lie to and mislead an integrity unit investigation in 2017.

The Daily Telegraph has learned rival agents have already begun moving on a talent list estimated to be worth a staggering $14.8 million a season.

"It is already happening," said a leading agent.

"Most have been anticipating the action from the NRL and have at least made some discrete inquires. You would be mad not to. Isaac probably has the No.1 list in rugby league at the moment."

Already renowned for being ruthless when it comes to securing talent, NRL agents will show little sympathy for Moses should the veteran manager be stripped of his five-star stable.

Moses has indicated his intent to appeal the decision and will retain his star list of clients until the result of the appeal is known.

"I don't think anyone will hesitate going after his clients if they become available,'' said another accredited NRL agent.

"Moses hasn't made many friends over the years with the way he has gone about his business. You only have to look at his player list to see he has done the same thing to others."

Isaac Moses will appeal his NRL deregistration.

Boasting a who's who list of NRL players on his company website "the Cove Agency" it is unclear whether the talent is signed directly to Moses or to the company Moses owns.

At least two other accredited agents work under the "Cove" umbrella with Stephen Moses and Brame Adam listed as accredited agents for Cove Agency on the NRL's official list of registered agents.

The NRL last night said that only contracts that listed Moses as the appointed accredited agent would be affected should the manager's appeal fail.

The NRL also revealed a contract clause may allow Moses to transfer his clients to his company.

"Another agent within the same company could take over the contract if there is a clause that stipulates that another agent will be appointed in the event that the registered agent is deregistered,'' an NRL spokesman said.

Originally published as Feeding frenzy: $15m of NRL talent up for grabs