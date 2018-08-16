Feed yourself and livestock around the country

YUM: Ben Walk gets ready to tuck into a chicken parmigiana at Porters Plainland Hotel in support of the Parma for a Farmer fundraiser.

YUM: Ben Walk gets ready to tuck into a chicken parmigiana at Porters Plainland Hotel in support of the Parma for a Farmer fundraiser. Dominic Elsome

TUCK into a hearty meal for a good cause this August.

Throughout the month, pubs and restaurants around the country will be donating $1 from every chicken parmigiana sold to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale campaign.

Parma for a Farmer, as it's being called, has swept across the nation and several venues in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are getting on board, including Porters Plainland Hotel.

Marketing manager Mel Porter said the fundraiser was an example of what could happen when people banded together.

"It's one of those brilliant online fundraising movements that everyone is getting behind - and it's so easy, you just have to go out and have a schnitzel,” Ms Porter said.

During August, Porters will donate $1 from each schnitzel sold, regardless of the topper - including on their $12 schnitzel night - and Ms Porter said the hotel hoped to raise between $1500 and $2000 for farmers.

She said it was important for the hotel to support farmers because when they do it tough, the local economy suffers too.

"I think the whole valley's affected because it's one of those major industries,” she said.

"If those who are in farming are doing it tough then they can't go into town each week - they have less money in their pocket to buy a coffee, go out to have brekky, go out to the pub - anything, buy new machinery, buy a new car.”

The Tarampa Hotel and the Esk Grand Hotel are also participating.

Ms Porter encouraged those with the means to make donations directly to Buy a Bale, with $20 buying a small bale of hay and $100 buying a large bale of hay.