HOT TOPIC: Qualipac Director Troy Qualischefski discusses water security with Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Lockyer MP Jim McDonald and Wright MP Scott Buchholz.
Federal treasurer meets with irrigators on water security

Dominic Elsome
by
17th Jul 2019 5:02 PM

Discussions surrounding irrigation and water have come to the forefront during the federal treasurer's visit to the Lockyer Valley today.

Josh Frydenberg toured the region with member for Wright Scott Buchholz, before meeting with state Lockyer MP Jim McDonald and local farmers at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

"Today we're talking about irrigation, and about water security because everything starts with water,” Mr Frydenberg said.

"You need water to grow crops, to graze cattle. Water is life.

"And I know Scott is very focussed on ensuring his electorate has the best possible water infrastructure, to create as many jobs as possible and as much economic activity as possible.”

Mr Buchholz said it had been a "privilege” to have the treasurer in the region.

Earlier in the day, the pair met with farmers in the Fassifern Valley to here of the impact of devastating hail storms which occurred last year.

