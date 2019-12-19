Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

AS THE year draws to a close, it’s impossible to ignore 2019’s unwavering theme: the drought.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said the dry made the year a challenging one.

“Undoubtedly, this has been a challenging year for our region with the prolonged drought taking its toll,” Mr Buchholz said.

“While we as a government work incredibly hard to make sure we have the policy settings and a strong economy… there is no substitute to better stimulate the local economy than having strong and reliable rainfalls.”

Mr Buchholz said one of his proudest achievements for the year was in helping farmers whose water rations were allocated based on faulty data.

“(It was) stepping in and restoring a commonsense approach to helping those growers affected by the poor water meter infrastructure,” he said.

“We’ve put money on the table to help with those upgrades because it was the farmers affected whose lives and livelihoods were going to be drastically affected by water meter readings that were fundamentally incorrect.”

In the infrastructure department, the completion of the Toowoomba Bypass was another source of pride for Mr Buchholz, who said it unlocked opportunities while increasing productivity and improving travel time.

“This year saw the completion and opening of one of Australia’s largest inland road projects in the Toowoomba Range Crossing,” he said.