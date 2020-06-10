Federal funds give green light to $1.6 million new park

WORK is set to begin on a new park for the Lockyer Valley, with federal funding securing the project.

The

Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz has announced $800,000 for the Fairways Park Stage One at Kensington Grove, under the Australian Governments Building Better Regions Fund.

“The Australian Government is making a significant investment into the Lockyer Valley and providing support to this project will bring an economic boost to the region.

“Under round four of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF), we are providing a significant cash injection of nearly $800,000 to support the region’s economy.

“The Lockyer has been hit very hard by drought, fire and now coronavirus. Under this round of the BBRF we’ve specifically targeted funding to drought hit regions.

“Council has identified a priority project for the region and our Liberal National Government is getting on with supporting projects in drought hit regional Australia.

“While we cannot make it rain, we can encourage economic activity in our region and promote employment. Kensington Grove is a significant growth area and providing support to this project, enables Council to get on with creating enjoyable, open public spaces.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor, Tanya Milligan welcomed the Federal Government’s funding announcement as a big step forward for the Fairways Park project at Kensington Grove.

“This is exciting news! Our council has been committed to and working on this project for several years now and this funding means we can start earthworks and construction in the next few months.

“The northeast part of our region is growing fast with new families and we’ve been co-designing this brand new park in consultation with them so that it meets their needs now and well into the future.

“I am sure this will be welcome news for so many in our community and thank our Federal Member Scott Buchholz MP for his continued assistance on behalf of the Lockyer Valley,” Cr Milligan said.

Mr Buchholz said while rainfall wasn’t on the radar as often as we all wished for, investment in the region was flowing.

“Funding for this project will go a long way towards building confidence in the local economy, creating work for local business through procurement in a region that needs it and delivering better community infrastructure.

“As we look to the recovery from these events, grassroots projects will be important in rebooting and boosting our local economy,” Mr Buchholz said.