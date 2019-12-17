Federal funding promising a smoother ride for town drivers

LIKE NEW: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan and Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz. Federal funding is helping to upgrade two roads in the Laidley township. Picture: Contributed

DRIVERS in a Lockyer Valley town will soon have a smoother drive thanks to federal funding.

Two local roads in Laidley have received upgrade funding under the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said the program would assist the Lockyer Valley Regional Council to reconstruct pavement, and seal, kerb and channel Edward St and Head St in Laidley.

“The $600,000 investment across the two Roads to Recovery projects in Laidley, which are under way and scheduled to be complete by January 2020, is part of the Liberal National Government’s plan to build safer roads in local government areas throughout the region,” Mr Buchholz said.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan thanked Mr Buchholz and the Federal Government for the funding.

“The Government’s Roads to Recovery Program is a true local and Federal Government partnership that not only improves our local road network but brings real and tangible benefits to local communities across the Lockyer Valley,” Cr Milligan said.

“We extend our thanks to Scott Buchholz and the Federal Government for delivering this much-needed funding and their commitment to keeping our residents safe.”

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald joined Scott Buchholz on site to inspect the recently completed works at Head St in Laidley.

“This is a fantastic program which has delivered for our community here in Laidley by funding upgrades for Edward and Head Sts,” Mr McDonald said.

“I appreciate the financial support which is flowing into our Lockyer Valley region from the Liberal National Government, not only through the Roads to Recovery Program, but also through Financial Assistance Grants, and the Bridges Renewal and Black Spot programs, helping to provide vital infrastructure and services in our community.”

In November the Federal Government announced an extension of funding for drought-affected regions under the Roads to Recovery Drought Extension.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will receive an additional $927,079 in Australian Government funding for road upgrades.