Feathers, foliage to headline new housing estate name list

One of the streets has been named for the native bottlebrush flower.

NAMES for a housing development’s new roads have been decided, following a decision made by a local council this week.

Situated at 303 Clarendon Road, Rifle Range, the development will consist of more than 120 lots when completed, with six new streets connecting the residential area.

Following a public consultation period, the developer has approached the Somerset Regional Council with a list of proposed names for the streets.

Under the council’s Place Naming Policy, names must fall under one of four categories; early pioneering families in the region who were involved in the district where the place being named is located, flora and fauna native to the Somerset, former residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the armed services, or Aboriginal words relevant to the Somerset region.

The developer settled for the flora and fauna option, with the streets being named for birds and plants: Poinciana Ave, Bottlebrush Crs, Lillypilly Plc, Grevillea Wy, Cassowary Plc, and Rosella Plc

Councillors were in full support of the names, giving their unanimous approval.