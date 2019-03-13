Feathered friends enrich learning experience at rural school

EGG-CEPTIONAL: Ma Ma Creek State School's resident chicken Red was joined by three new bantams.

EGG-CEPTIONAL: Ma Ma Creek State School's resident chicken Red was joined by three new bantams. Ebony Graveur

WITH only nine students currently enrolled, Ma Ma Creek State School has significantly increased its population with the arrival of three new characters.

The newbies - three white bantams - joined the school's resident chicken "Red” in late December after teachers put out a call on Facebook asking if anyone had chickens the school could adopt.

Teacher's Aide Beverley Sutton said the bantams had settled into their new living arrangements after some initial drama.

"There was a pecking order for a little bit,” she said. "Red was very bossy but now she takes the bantams under her wing.”

Principal Nathan de May said having the chickens around presented learning opportunities for the students.

"The whole idea behind the chooks is, it's a good opportunity for the students to have hands-on learning,” he said. The students are allocated responsibilities and each week the roster rotates.

One chore involves looking after the chickens.

"Their job is to let them out of the coop during the day, clean their water, feed them in the afternoon and collect the eggs,” Mr de May said. The eggs, some of which the students use to cook with, prove to be another valuable learning tool. A portion of their baked goodies and eggs are sold at the Ma Ma Creek markets.

Mr de May said the arrangement provided hands-on learning, linking students to the community.

"They see the journey, whether it be through cooking or seeing the link to the community and how we're part of a larger network of people.”

Ms Sutton said a number of students had never had a pet at home.

"To have that opportunity to care for an animal and to realise it needs fresh food and water every day... That is really important learning for any child,” she said.