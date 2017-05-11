25°
Feast for chaplaincy in Laidley

Tom Threadingham
| 11th May 2017 5:41 AM
CHAPLAIN DINNER: Jacqui Birney and Sandy Green are looking forward to the Laidley Combined Churches chaplaincy dinner on Friday, May 19.
CHAPLAIN DINNER: Jacqui Birney and Sandy Green are looking forward to the Laidley Combined Churches chaplaincy dinner on Friday, May 19.

A LONG-STANDING tradition will see a delectable feast dished-out in aid of local youth.

Laidley Christian denominations will combine forces at the Laidley Cultural Centre on May 19 to host their annual chaplaincy dinner.

Laidley Combined Churches committee member Sandy Green said the event had evolved over the past few decades to become a vital fundraiser for local chaplains with the entire community welcome to attend.

"The Combined Churches Dinner, which used to be in the form of a progressive dinner in the township of Laidley, has been going on for years,” Mrs Green said.

"In recent times, we've changed the format from being a progressive dinner to have the five churches doing each of their courses at the Laidley Cultural Centre so people don't have to move from church to church.”

Mrs Green said the event raised more than $3000 for chaplaincy last year, with the focus on nurturing the region's youth to continue with this year's dinner to encompass the theme "children are our future”.

"Our churches are supporting our chaplains, not for religious purposes but for the benefit of our children in the community,” she said.

"There are wonderful things that the chaplains do and they work beyond their hours that they are paid for, that's why we want to help them.

"They run programs at the schools and are support to the teachers as well as the students.”

She said it was a great night to not only raise funds but for fellowship and fun with plenty of live entertainment put on by members.

"It's an inexpensive night with beautiful food, skits, singing and a speaker which this year is mayor Tanya Milligan,” she said.

The dinner will be on May 19 and start at 6pm. To purchase a ticket, phone Sandy on 0414944462.

Topics:  chaplaincy laidley laidley combined churches

