Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Fears several dead in horror crash

by Elise Williams
26th Jan 2021 6:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A number of people are feared dead following a serious crash involving at least three cars and multiple pedestrians on Brisbane's bayside.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills after 5pm today.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook
Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

There are reports of multiple serious injuries and some fatalities, and that a vehicle involved may have been stolen.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Fears several dead in horror bayside crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

        Premium Content Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

        Community An iconic Esk woman is being recognised with a special chair, just in time for her 100th birthday.

        Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

        Premium Content Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

        Art & Theatre The touring exhibition showcases the work of 33 professional artists, some of whom...

        Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

        Premium Content Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

        Crime The 24-year-old was to appear in Gatton court on Monday for a string of offences...

        Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

        Premium Content Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

        Crime Local police allege the assault occurred in Dawson Phipps Park. FULL DETAILS: